The Laurens Raiders are looking for their second win of the season when Aiken comes to town Friday night. This will be the “Pink Out” game for the Raiders.
Laurens defeated Eastside 24-16 last week to pick up their first win of the 2020 campaign
Aiken, who has only played one game this season, is an unfamiliar foe to the Raiders. Aiken lost to Airport 27-14 last Friday.
Federian Terry led the Green Hornets with two touchdowns before halftime last week. On the defensive side of the ball, the Green Hornets are led by Phillip Collins at defensive tackle.
The Green Hornets have not had much success in recent years. They have not had a winning season since 2015, when they were only one game over .500.
Game time is set for 7:30pm at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
The Laurens Academy Crusaders will celebrate homecoming Friday night when W.W. King Academy visits Todd Kirk Field.
King is 1-5 overall this season and 0-2 in conference play. King defeated Northside Christian 48-14 as their only win.
Like the Crusaders, the Knights lost to Richard Winn.
The Crusaders took the matchup last season 50-6.
The Clinton Red Devils are idle this week as they played Emerald in the opening game of the season. Emerald was the scheduled opponent for this week.
The Red Devils and Raiders game set for late this season has been postponed as Clinton will have to make up their conference game against Union County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.