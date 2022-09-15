Clinton (4-0) at Chapman (1-3)
7:30 PM
Inman, SC
The Red Devils take their undefeated record on the road for the second straight week. The Chapman Panthers are coming off a victory over Laurens.
Last week: Clinton 49 Aiken 13, Chapman 24 Laurens 21
Last season the Panthers were one of the two teams that were able to defeat the Red Devils, 27-26.
Union County (2-1) at Laurens (0-4)
7:30 PM
K.C. Hanna Stadium
After an overtime loss last week to Chapman, the Raiders are still searching for their first win of the season.
Last Week: Chapman 24 Laurens 21, Union County 32 Broome 27
Last season the Raiders defeated the Yellowjackets 44-28 to open the 2021 season.
Wardlaw Academy (1-2) at Laurens Academy (3-1)
7:30 PM
Todd Kirk Field
Coming off their second straight win, the Crusaders will host the Wardlaw Academy Patriots. Last season the Patriots were able to beat the Crusaders 28-16.
Last Week: Laurens Academy 50 Oakbrook Prep 30, Wardlaw 52 Charleston Collegiate 16
