Clinton (8-0) at Chester (6-3)

7:30 PM; Chester

The Red Devils will travel to Chester Friday night to take on the Cyclones in a critical region matchup.

The Red Devils have not lost a game this season and are ranked No. 3 in the latest AAA poll. The Cyclones are coming off a 33-13 victory over the Emerald Vikings.

The last time these two teams played each other was in 2016.

Eastside (2-6) at Laurens (3-6)

7:30 PM, K. C. Hanna Stadium

The Raiders welcome the Eastside Eagles to town in a region matchup for Senior Night on Friday night.

The Raiders are coming off a 10-point victory over Wade Hampton.

The Eagles lost to Riverside 48-13 a week ago.

Laurens dominated last season's matchup, winning 69-10. The Raiders also defeated the Eagles in 2020, 24-16.

Laurens Academy (3-4) at Newberry Academy (1-6)

7:30 PM; Newberry, SC

The Crusaders are headed to Newberry Friday night to take on Newberry Academy in a region matchup.

The Crusaders look to end their 4-game losing streak.

This is the second time these teams will play against each other this year. The Crusaders beat Newberry Academy 44-19 on September 2.

Last season the Crusaders also defeated Newberry Academy 66-54.