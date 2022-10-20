Clinton (8-0) at Chester (6-3)
7:30 PM; Chester
The Red Devils will travel to Chester Friday night to take on the Cyclones in a critical region matchup.
The Red Devils have not lost a game this season and are ranked No. 3 in the latest AAA poll. The Cyclones are coming off a 33-13 victory over the Emerald Vikings.
The last time these two teams played each other was in 2016.
Eastside (2-6) at Laurens (3-6)
7:30 PM, K. C. Hanna Stadium
The Raiders welcome the Eastside Eagles to town in a region matchup for Senior Night on Friday night.
The Raiders are coming off a 10-point victory over Wade Hampton.
The Eagles lost to Riverside 48-13 a week ago.
Laurens dominated last season's matchup, winning 69-10. The Raiders also defeated the Eagles in 2020, 24-16.
Laurens Academy (3-4) at Newberry Academy (1-6)
7:30 PM; Newberry, SC
The Crusaders are headed to Newberry Friday night to take on Newberry Academy in a region matchup.
The Crusaders look to end their 4-game losing streak.
This is the second time these teams will play against each other this year. The Crusaders beat Newberry Academy 44-19 on September 2.
Last season the Crusaders also defeated Newberry Academy 66-54.
