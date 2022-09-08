Chapman (0-3) at Laurens (0-3)
- 7:30 PM at K.C. Hanna Stadium
- The Raiders will be looking for their first win of the season on Friday when the Chapman Panthers come to visit. The Panthers will also be looking for their first win of the season.
- The last time these two teams met was in 2017 when the Panthers beat the Raiders 61-24.
- Last week: BHP 48 Laurens 20; Boiling Springs 28 Chapman 27
Clinton (3-0) at Aiken (0-3)
- 7:30 PM at Aiken High School
- The No. 5 ranked Red Devils are looking to start the season 4-0 for the second straight season. The Fighting Green Hornets will be seeking their first win of the season.
- The last time these two teams met was in 2017 with the Red Devils winning 47-33.
- Last week: Clinton 34 Newberry 20; Strom Thurmond 19 Aiken 6
Laurens Academy (2-1) at Oakbrook Prep (0-2)
- 7:30 PM in Spartanburg
- The Crusaders will be playing for their third win of the season and second in a row. The Knights will be searching for their first win of the season.
- Last week: LA 44 Newberry Academy 19; King Academy 58 Oakbrook Prep 12
