The Laurens Academy Crusaders took their first game of the season with a 44-6 win over Clarendon Hall at Todd Kirk Field.
Laurens Academy scored quick and often in a game that never was in question.
The Crusaders' offense started the scoring with a Thomas Lowry rushing touchdown. The senior signalcaller followed that up with the 2-point conversion to give LA an 8-0 lead.
The next Crusader touchdown belonged to Cal Robertson. After a Lowry to Jonas Smith pass for the 2-point conversion, the Crusaders led 16-0 with time running out in the first quarter.
Lowry went back to work in the second quarter and was lights out. He was literally lights out when the game was played minus one light tower until the lighting issue could be rectified. Lowry connected with Diamonte Grant on a 13-yard scoring toss to put LA on top 22-0 in the second quarter.
The Lowry-to-Grant combination continued to work as Grant caught a 31-yard pass for a touchdown. Clarence Bertoli rushed for the 2-point conversion. The Crusaders led 30-0 at the end of the first half.
In the second half, the Crusaders' offense continued to roll. To get things going, Lowry connected with Robertson for a touchdown and then added a shovel pass to Bertoli to push their lead to 38-0.
Clarendon Hall scored their first and only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. They were not able to complete the 2-point conversion, shorting the Crusaders lead to 38-6.
Lowry capped off the Crusaders scoring with a rushing touchdown, bringing the final score to 44-6.
The Crusaders improve to 1-2 overall and will travel to Charleston next Friday to face Cathedral Academy at 7:30 p.m.
