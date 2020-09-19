Thomas Lowry threw for four touchdowns and ran for one in the first half to lead the Laurens Academy Crusaders to a 52-6 win over Cathedral Academy on Friday night.
Lowry got the scoring started with a 15 -yard pass completed to Caio Rita. Lowry completed a pass to Diamonte Grant for a 2-point conversion.
The second touchdown for the Crusaders came when Lowry’s pass was completed to Cal Robertson for a 30-yard touchdown. Lowry then rushed for the 2-point conversion.
The Crusader’s offense kept rolling when Lowry rushed for a 55-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed with the Crusaders up 22-0.
Clarence Bertoli got the scoring started in the second quarter with a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
Lowry and Rita connected again for a 45-yard touchdown. Lowry rushed for the 2-point conversion, giving the Crusaders a 36-0 lead.
Judson Watkins got his name in the scoring column with a 5-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a Bertolli 2-point conversion.
With under 2-minutes to go in the first half, Lowry completed a 10-yard pass to Grant for another Crusaders touchdown. Watkins rushed for a 2-point conversion.
The Crusaders took a 52-0 lead into halftime.
Cathedral Academy scored it’s only touchdown to begin the third quarter with a 80-yard rushing touchdown by Joel Simmons.
Laurens Academy improves to 2-2 overall and will travel to Northside Christian Academy on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
