Laurens Academy's season has come to a close with a 50-36 loss against Holly Hill Academy.
The Raiders started the scoring right away by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
By the end of the first quarter, they had extended their lead to 16-0.
Thomas Lowry was able to get the Crusaders on the board with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Diamonte Grant.
Later in the second quarter, Lowry found Cal Robertson for a 31-yard touchdown.
After being tied at 16, the Raiders scored again, taking a 24-16 lead into halftime.
Lowry and Robertson connected again, this time for a 51-yard touchdown.
Later in the third quarter, Lowry rushed for a 12-yard touchdown, followed by a completed pass to Robertson to take a 30-24.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Raiders and Crusaders were tied at 30.
The Raiders took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 3 times to take a 50-30 lead.
Lowry added 6 more points for the Crusaders, rushing for a 10-yard touchdown.
The Crusaders finished the season with an 8-4 record.
