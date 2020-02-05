Caio Rita led Laurens Academy with 13 points in a 38-34 victory over visiting W.W. King that capped a Tuesday night sweep of the Knights.
It was not a big shooting night for either team. King (2-9, 1-5 SCISA Region 1-A) got 17 points from Trevor Fulmer and 15 from Hagan Williams. The rest of the team was 1-of-22 from the field.
Laurens Academy (11-13, 4-5) shot only 14-of-53 field goal attempts (.264). The rest of the scoring was by Diamonte Grant (9), Thomas Lowry (5), Andrew Codington (3), Colton McGee (3), Clarence Bertoli (2), Luke Kerber (2) and Cal Robertson (1).
The Knights hit 15-of-45 field goals (.333) and 2-of-3 free throws.
The Laurens Academy girls polished off the Knights early, outscoring them 7-2 in the first quarter and 9-5 in the second. The third period was a 16-6 rout, but King came back when the benches emptied and the score settled to a 36-21 final.
Olivia Huck scored 18 points – 6-of-12 from the field, four 3-pointers, 2-of-2 free throws – for Laurens Academy (15-7, 6-3), which hit 14-of-55 field-goal attempts (.255).
Also scoring for the Crusaders were Blair Quarles (6), Payton Breen (4), Reagan Williamson (3), S.G. Natiello (2), Elissa Hucks (2) and Rylee Ballard (1).
King (1-11, 0-9) got eight points from Chloe Herron and seven from Caylee Holsonback. The Knights were a tepid 8-of-44 (.182) from the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.