WINNSBORO – The road was unkind to Laurens Academy’s basketball program Tuesday night.
The Richard Winn girls upended the Crusaders, 33-28, and the boys won, 77-26.
Laurens Academy (13-5) couldn’t overcome a 12-point halftime deficit.
Kaitlyn Thoma led the Eagles with 12 points, two 2-pointers, two 3-points and two free throws in two attempts.
Olivia Huck led the Crusaders with 11 points, hitting 5-of-14 shots. Blair Quarles scored nine points; she hit 4-of-15. Other scorers were Payton Breen (4), S.G. Natiello (2) and Reagan Williamson (2).
The halftime score of the boys’ game was 51-12. Winn’s Dru Caldwell scored 27 points, all a result of nine 3-pointers. Hudson Wade added 15. Winn (17-7) shot .523 (34-65) from the field.
Colton McGee scored eight fourth-quarter points to lead Laurens Academy (10-10). Also showing up in the scorebook were Caio Rita (7), Diamonte Grant (3), Luke Kerber (3), Clarence Bertoli (2), Cal Robertson (2) and Thomas Lowry (1).
