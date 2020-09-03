Laurens Academy will travel to Mt. Pleasant on Friday to face Palmetto Christian.
The Crusaders fell to Holly Hill in their opener last Friday, while Palmetto Christian beat Clarendon Hall 62-20.
Palmetto Christian went 8-3 last season. They made it to the SCISA Playoffs Semi-Finals before losing to Andrew Jackson Academy.
The Crusaders and the Eagles last faced each other in 2012. The Eagles won that game 60-6.
Last week the Crusaders offense was held to two touchdowns. Thomas Lowry scored his 100th touchdown as a Crusader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.