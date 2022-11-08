The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Gemire Darden is the Player of the Week for games played on November 4.
Darden is a 3-time all-region senior linebacker and running back for the Laurens District High School Raiders.
Germire Darden had 16 tackles on defense and rushed for 99 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown in the Raiders loss to Indian Land in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Laurens District High School Head Coach Daryl Smith stated, “Germire is a tough, hard nosed player and an extremely hard worker. He loves the game of football and loves his teammates. Germire is a 3-time all-region linebacker, but when he was asked to play running back to help his team, he didn’t hesitate. He’s just a winner and will be successful in anything he does.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Dardn on November 17 at the bi-monthly Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year is presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The November 17 meeting will feature the South Carolina versus Clemson preview with former USC football player Seth Strickland and former Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell speaking.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.