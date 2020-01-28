ANDERSON – Caio Rita scored 20 points on Tuesday night. That was the good news. The bad news was that Laurens Academy only had 30 as a team, and Anderson Christian defeated the Crusaders, 40-30.
The Lions also won the girls’ game, 31-29, over the Crusaders.
Rita hit eight 2-pointers in 16 shots, and one 3-pointer in four tries.
As a team, LA (10-12) shot 11-of-39 (.282) from the field and hit 6-of-10 (.600) in free throws.
At halftime, the Crusaders trailed by only three points, but they scored only three points in the third quarter.
Mark Jackson led the Lions (20-1) with 16 points, and Myles Ulmer chipped in 13.
Also scoring for LA were Diamonte Grant (5), Cal Robertson (3) and Thomas Lowry (2).
The girls’ game wasn’t the easiest to watch, play or officiate. The homestanding Lions wore black uniforms, which blended in with the Crusaders’ navy digs.
Laurens Academy (13-7) left by four points after one quarter, three after two and two after three, then lost by two. Azariah Thomas scored all 11 of AC’s fourth-quarter points and finished with 19 after missing all six of her first-half shots from the floor. The Crusaders, by comparison, hit 2-of-11 field goal attempts as a team in the fourth quarter.
Blair Quarles led the Crusaders with 13 points, but was only 4-of-21 from the field and 5-of-9 from the foul line. Other Crusader scorers were Reagan Williamson (8), Payton Breen (4), Olivia Huck (2) and S.G. Natiello (2).
