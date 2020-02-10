Laurens District High School has filled the vacant position of head football coach with Daryl Smith, who was Chris Liner’s defensive coordinator last fall when the Raiders won the Region 1-5A championship.
District 55 Chief of Staff Ed Murray said at Monday night's board meeting that the announcement of a new coach will be released Tuesday morning.
Smith, a North Augusta native and 1996 graduate of Furman University, coached at Dorman High School in Spartanburg from 2007-2019.
Liner announced on January 10 that he was moving to Greenwood as head coach.
Smith has also served as a graduate assistant coach at Clemson and has coached at Barnwell and Camden high schools.
