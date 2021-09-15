Presbyterian College and head men's basketball coach Quinton Ferrell announced the program's 2021-22 basketball schedule on Wednesday. The schedule features 15 non-conference games including games against a pair of teams that made last year's NCAA tournament and six home contests. PC will also embark on a 16-game league schedule beginning on January 5th.
"Our goal is to always put together a schedule that will fully prepare us for Big South Conference play," commented Ferrell. "We feel as if this year's schedule does that. We are eager to compete against multiple programs that have participated in the NCAA Tournament in recent years."
The Blue Hose open the 2021-22 campaign on the road with a trip to Clemson on Nov. 9. PC opens its home slate with back-to-back home games coming against VMI (Nov. 12) and The Citadel (Nov. 15).
Presbyterian heads back out on the road for five straight beginning on Nov. 24 at the UNO Classic against the Keydets once again. The Blue Hose will face the host New Orleans for a Thanksgiving Day matchup before closing out the weekend against Central Arkansas on Nov. 26. The road swing wraps up on Nov. 30 with a visit to Knoxville, Tenn. to face Tennessee.
PC makes a quick stop at home on Dec. 3 to face Bob Jones. Following the Bob Jones matchup, the Blue Hose head to Morehead State (Dec. 6) and College of Charleston (Dec. 12).
PC returns home for a Dec. 15 matchup against Carver Bible College and faces Wofford on Dec. 18.
The non-conference slate wraps up with a road date at Furman (Dec. 21) and hosts Truett McConnell on Dec. 30 to wrap up the non-conference slate.
The Blue Hose kickoff the league slate on Jan. 5 with a road trip to league newcomer N.C. A&T. After a home contest on Jan. 8 against USC Upstate, the Blue Hose return to the road for two straight games against Gardner-Webb (Jan. 12) and Hampton (Jan. 15).
Presbyterian returns home for two straight beginning on Jan. 19 against Winthrop before hosting Longwood on Jan. 22. After a quick trip to Charleston Southern on Jan. 26, PC returns home for a matchup against UNC Asheville on Jan. 29 and Campbell on Feb. 2.
Following a quick road stop in Radford on Feb. 5, the Blue Hose return home on Feb. 9 to host High Point in Clinton.
The Blue Hose rotate home and away games throughout the middle portion of February with away trips to Winthrop on Feb. 12 and USC Upstate on Feb. 16, and home contests against Gardner-Webb (Feb. 19) and Charleston Southern (Feb. 23).
PC closes out the regular season with a visit to UNC Asheville on Feb. 26.
