Monday figures to be an eventful day – and night – in Laurens County.
The city councils of Clinton (7:30 a.m.) and Laurens (5:30 p.m.) have scheduled special meetings, both involving quick, second-reading approvals of land annexations to facilitate new businesses.
Naming a new head football coach at Laurens District High School is not on the agenda of a special School District 55 meeting at 6 p.m. in which a contractual agreement with superintendent-elect Dr. Ameca Thomas is to be reviewed in executive session. The apparent resignation of board member Mark Earle is to be officially announced.
As for the new Raider head football coach, an offer is likely to be made by officials at LDHS on Monday afternoon. An incomplete list of coaches receiving consideration, according to sources within the district and around the state, includes current defensive coordinator Daryl Smith, former West Florence head coach David Price and Brookland-Cayce head coach Rusty Charpia.
Chris Liner, who coached the Raiders to two region championships in six years, stepped down on January 10 to accept a similar post at Greenwood High School.
The Laurens Commission of Public Works’ regular meeting is at 5:30. A pair of policy adjustments regarding inactive service restorations and fees for natural gas extensions of over 200 feet are to be discussed, and Calvin Whitmire will make a funding request in behalf of the Bridging the Gap community service organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.