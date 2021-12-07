The defending Big South champions announced its 2022 schedule on Tuesday that features 26 home at Elton Pollock Field including the first night game in program history. The schedule announced by head coach Elton Pollock features six games against teams from the ACC and SEC including contests with four 2021 NCAA tournament teams.
"This is one of the most challenging schedules we've ever released," said Pollock. "In addition to quality Big South competition, we will also face opponents from the SEC, ACC, and many other top conferences in our region. There is anticipation that permeates the heart and soul of every current player, coach, parent, supporter, and alum in Blue Hose Nation. There is still lots of work to do, but we are looking forward to the spring."
The 2022 slate begins with a trip to Jacksonville to face North Florida in a three-game series from February 18-20. The Blue Hose then make the short trip to Atlanta to battle Georgia Tech on February 22.
PC opens its home schedule beginning on February 25 with a doubleheader against Boston College and George Mason. The weekend wraps up with matchups on the 26th and 27th against Manhattan.
The Blue Hose season-high nine-game homestand continues with a visit from the College of Charleston (March 1) before hosting Bellarmine (March 4-6) and wrapping up the home stretch on March 9 against Western Carolina.
Before opening conference play, PC travels to Georgia State for a three-game set with the Panthers March 11-13 and heads to the Queen City on March 15 to face Charlotte.
PC opens the conference slate with a visit from USC Upstate for a three-game set from March 18-20. The Blue Hose trek to Durham on March 23rd for a midweek battle with Duke before traveling to Campbell for a three-game set with the Camels on March 25-27. The Blue & Garnet wrap up the month of March with a trip to face South Carolina on March 29.
Presbyterian opens the month of April with a three-game set hosting UNC Asheville (April 1-3). They hit the road quickly for four straight games following the contest with Asheville beginning on April 5 at College of Charleston before a three-game set with Morehead State (April 9-10). The Blue Hose are set for a doubleheader on the ninth with the Eagles before a single-game on the 10th.
PC makes a quick stop at home on April 12 for a matchup with Goergia Southern before heading to Longwood on Easter weekend for a Thursday-Saturday slate.
The Blue Hose return home to face Wofford (April 20) before hosting Winthrop in a three-game slate April 22-24. Presbyterian heads on the road on April 26-27 for back-to-back matchups at Clemson before heading to Western Carolina.
PC takes a step out of conference at home to close out April and open May against James Madison with a twinbill on April 30 and a single game on May 1.
In the month of May, PC will spend a majority of the time away from Clinton with road series against Charleston Southern (May 6-8) and Gardner-Webb (May 13-15). PC also has midweeks with Wofford (May 11) and Georgia (May 17) on tap.
The 2022 regular season wraps up beginning on May 19 with a three-game set at home against High Point.
The 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship will be played at Truist Point in High Point, N.C. the home of the High Point Rockers as announced on Tuesday by the league office. The six-team double-elimination tournament to determine the Big South's automatic bid recipient to the NCAA Championship will be held Wednesday-Saturday, May 25-28.
