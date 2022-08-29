The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced on Monday that Clinton senior offensive lineman Dequavious Dendy is their Player of the Week for Week One on August 26.
Dendy led the Red Devils to a 55-28 win over the Laurens Raiders on Friday night. The Red Devils rushed for nearly 500 yards for the second consecutive game. Dendy graded out at 94% and had six knockdown blocks.
CHS Head Football Coach Corey Fountain said, “Dequavious is a great young man who saw limited playing time last year. He has worked extremely hard to get stronger and was determined to earn a spot this year. He is now starting at right guard and through two games has done a great job for us. I look forward to seeing his continued growth as a young man and player.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Dendy on September 8 at the second Touchdown Club meeting of the year. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year will be presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The September 8 meeting will feature new Presbyterian College Head Football Coach Steve Englehart before the Blue Hose play their home opener on September 10 versus Virginia University of Lynchburg.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
