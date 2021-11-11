ROCK HILL, S.C. – Carson-Newman sophomore tailback Troy Dendy (Laurens, S.C.) has been lauded as the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning.
Dendy's accolade is the first weekly honor from the league office for the Eagles in the fall of 2021. Christian Erwin (York, S.C.) was recognized as the special teams player of the week in the spring after he scored 17 points kicking in the Eagles' 40-37 four-overtime win over UVA Wise.
The Laurens, S.C.-native becomes the Eagles' first offensive player of the week honoree since he won his first award on Oct. 7, 2019 after a seven-carry, 149-yard, two-touchdown day in a win over UNC Pembroke.
To earn his second weekly honor from the league, Dendy rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in Carson-Newman's 27-21 win over the Limestone Saints, Saturday.
Dendy tallied the sixth 250-yard rushing performance in school history. It's the fifth highest total in school history and the eighth highest total in NCAA Division II this year. He averaged a whopping 12.5 yards per carry.
Dendy had 10 rushes that traversed at least 10 yards and another four that were 30 yards or longer.
Dendy's day was a part of a banner day on the ground for the Eagles. The 472 yards rushing are a season high, the 25th highest total in school history and the fourth-highest total NCAA Division II this season. Carson-Newman only lost yards on two plays.
C-N wraps up its regular season Saturday at Tusculum. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Coverage on the Eagle Sports Network begins at 12:30 with the AEC Tailgate Show on Joy 620 (WRJZ-AM, Knoxville) and online at cneagles.com/live.
