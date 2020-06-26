The spike in coronavirus cases in SC has caused area sports to come to a halt in order to slow community spread.
District 55 announced on their Facebook page on Thursday that they were suspending summer practices for athletic teams until at least July 20.
“We will continue to monitor and evaluate pandemic numbers in our area,” said District 55.
On Friday, Laurens Little League announced they were canceling the remainder of their 2020 summer season.
Laurens Little League started a summer season in June after local leagues were given the green light for a return to play. The league was able to play a few weeks before shuttering the remainder of the season.
“It is an extremely difficult but at the same time an easy decision,” said league organizers.
Clinton High School announced on Friday afternoon that they are suspending all athletic activities until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.