District 55 recently released their fan guidelines for football games during the 2020 season.
KC Hanna Stadium will have a capacity of 1,200 for the 2020 football season.
All football tickets will be pre-sold. Fans may purchase tickets online at laurens55athletics.com or from the local businesses listed below. Varsity Football Tickets are $7, and JV Football tickets are $5. There is a convenience fee charged for online purchases.
- SCHSL passes will be honored at the gate.
- A mask or facial covering will be required to enter the stadium.
- 1st Grade and up will be required a ticket to enter.
- All students 8th grade and below must enter with a paying adult and remain under adult supervision at all times during the event.
- Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
- Fans are expected to responsibly social distance themselves during the event and take all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. Stadium bleachers are marked with yellow tape for seating availability. Families may sit together.
- No reserved student section.
- No tailgating will be allowed on campus.
- No congregating in groups inside of the stadium.
- All security measures will remain in place before entering the event:
- Metal Detector Screening
- Clear Bag Policy
- No unsealed outside food or drinks.
- No one is allowed on or near the playing field at any time. Only team personnel will be allowed near team benches or sidelines.
- Spectators will be asked to leave the stadium as soon as the contest is over.
- If you have been recently diagnosed with COVID 19, under quarantine for close contact, or feel ill, you are asked to stay at home.
Limited tickets will be sold for home games Monday through Thursday at the following locations:
Angela Marlett, State Farm
Chris Callahan, State Farm
Laurens Dentistry
Matt Davis, State Farm
These tickets will be for home games only. This is to help those who may not have access to online ticketing. Away tickets must be purchased on the athletic websites of the opposing team.
