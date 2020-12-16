IMG_5480.jpg

District 56 announced on Wednesday that they are suspending all out-of-district athletic activities until after the Christmas Break.

The desicison, according to District 56, is "based on DHEC’s recommendation and in the best interests of our student-athletes, their families, and our community."

The following events will be canceled: 

  • 12-16 CMS at Wright Middle 
  • 12-18 CHS Varsity Boys at Boiling Springs
  • 12-22 CHS Varsity Girls and Boys vs Brashier Middle College
  • 12-29 CHS Varsity Girls and Boys vs McCormick

"It is our hope that this suspension will allow our student-athletes to be healthy for the holidays and for the start of region play in January," said Athletic Director Louie Alexander.