District 56 announced on Wednesday that they are suspending all out-of-district athletic activities until after the Christmas Break.
The desicison, according to District 56, is "based on DHEC’s recommendation and in the best interests of our student-athletes, their families, and our community."
The following events will be canceled:
- 12-16 CMS at Wright Middle
- 12-18 CHS Varsity Boys at Boiling Springs
- 12-22 CHS Varsity Girls and Boys vs Brashier Middle College
- 12-29 CHS Varsity Girls and Boys vs McCormick
"It is our hope that this suspension will allow our student-athletes to be healthy for the holidays and for the start of region play in January," said Athletic Director Louie Alexander.
