Laurens County School District 55 middle school athletic teams will be reunited in the Little River Athletic Conference for the 2020-2021 school year. The student-athletes will be able to compete in football, volleyball and girls' and boys' basketball.
The conference will be composed of seven middle school teams that include all four LCSD 55 middle schools.
Dixie Middle School
Gray Court-Owings Middle School
Hickory Tavern Middle School
Laurens Middle School
Sanders Middle School
Ware Shoals Middle School
J.R. Reid, Sanders Middle School Principal, said, “Dr. (Anna) Brink and I are excited to reunite with our other two middle schools in the Little River Conference and look forward to a successful athletic season for our student-athletes.”
Previously, Sanders Middle School and Laurens Middle School were in the Lakelands Middle School Conference. The conference changes will reduce drive time for “away” athletic events.
