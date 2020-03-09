Laurens District High School's varsity girls' soccer team is just getting its feet wet as it starts the season and dodges the rainy weather Laurens has been having.
Christina Early, head coach of the team, is in her second year and hopes to have a good 2020 season. This season differs from last season as the Raiders have a greater number of developed players.
Two of the more developed are seniors Maria Celina Diaz-Reynoso, a center midfielder, and Feagin Hardy, a goalkeeper who has been on the varsity team since ninth grade. According to Early, their leadership skills and positive encouragement during practices and games are what landed them each the title of captain.
Early said the most important things her players need to bring with them each day are a strong work ethic, a good attitude, and confidence. She believes those three things will help the team accomplish one of its big goals for the season, scoring against every team they play.
Out of four seniors, Kali Luiz and Maria Celina Diaz-Reynoso will both walk on to the Spartanburg Methodist soccer team. However, the Raiders still have a lot of games ahead of them.
Members of the LDHS varsity soccer team include:
Sofia Alverez, Katlyn Aylesworth, Marcelina Barcenas, Ansley Crisp, Leliany Cruz ,Celina Diaz, Dora Diaz, Morgan Garrett, Feagin Hardy, Hatchell Hardy, Brianna Horgan, Anna Jenkins, Kali Luiz, Autry Martin, Kayla Moore, Priscila Paniagua, Nancy Reynoso, Juliet Rivera, and Logan Thomason.
