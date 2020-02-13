EASLEY – The home court came in handy on Wednesday night.
When the two Region 1-5A schools played basketball in Laurens on January 7, the Raiders won the boys’ game, 51-49, and the girls’ game, 44-33. The Green Wave returned the favor in both games this time, defeating the boys, 71-65, in overtime and the girls, 64-45.
The Laurens boys are now 6-16 overall, 2-10 in the region, and the girls are 4-15 and also 2-10 in the region.
The boys’ contest slipped out of the Raiders’ grasp in the second half. LDHS led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and 36-20 at half. Easley (5-18, 1-11) rallied by outscoring Laurens 38-22 in the final two scheduled quarters, forcing another period with the score tied 58-58.
Leonard Williams led the Raiders with 28 points. Dee Foster scored all 16 of his points in the first half. Other LDHS scorers were Josh Cureton (7), Dra Copeland (5), J.Q. Fair (5), Nigil Owens (2) and K.D. Mosley (2).
In the girls’ game, Easley (5-18, 2-10) pulled gradually away from the outset, building a 7-point lead at halftime into a 19-point margin at the horn.
Qua Fortson led Laurens with 15 points. Also scoring were Aia Davis (6), M.K. Moore (6), Ashanti Conway (4), CaDayzhia Grant (3), Raniya Jackson (3), Mackenzie Ward (1) and Makayla Revis (1).
All that remains in the for both LDHS squads are home games on Thursday against Woodmont and Friday against Greenwood.
