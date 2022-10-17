The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Cayson Elledge is the Player of the Week for games played on October 14.
Elledge is a senior wide receiver and special teams player for the Laurens Raiders. Laurens defeated Wade Hampton Friday night 45–35, improving to 2–1 in region play. LDHS will host Eastside High School this Friday night for Senior Night.
Elledge had three catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. With those 89 yards, Elledge surpassed the 1,000 yard mark for receiving yards during his career at LDHS. On special teams, Elledge returned one punt for 10 yards.
Laurens Head Coach Daryl Smith stated, “Cayson Elledge has been a steady player for us and has played at a high level for 3 years. He went over 1,000 yards receiving last Friday for his career along with being a kickoff and punt returner for us. Cayson not only excels on the field but he is an excellent student and teammate.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Elledge on October 20 at the bi-monthly Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year is presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The October 20 meeting will feature Bobby Lamb, head football coach at Anderson University.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road, and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.