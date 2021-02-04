On Wednesday afternoon, Laurens District High School hosted signing day for two football players.
Cole England and Nick Humphries both plan on continuing their football and educational careers at the college level. England has signed The Citadel and Humphries signed with Presbyterian College.
“The word that describes Cole is ‘adaptability’,” said LDHS head coach Daryl Smith.
While at The Citadel, England plans to major in biology, with the hopes of one day becoming an orthodontist.
Humphries says the plan is to play safety or defensive back at PC.
“Quiet … but a quiet leader, and not only a leader but a great young man,” is how LDHS assistant coach Brian Strickland described Humphries.
Humphries plans on majoring in education so he can become a history teacher and a coach.
