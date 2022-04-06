Presbyterian College head football coach Steve Englehart has announced the addition of Tristan Walker as the new running backs coach at PC.
Walker was most recently at Chadron State where he coached the running backs and also assisted with special teams. He was also the assistant recruiting coordinator during his time at Chadron State.
In 2021, he coached Running backs at Chadron State College and was an Assistant Recruiting Coordinator, and also assisted with special teams. Walker had four running backs average over 4.8 yards per carry as three of those were freshmen who averaged over five yards per carry. Freshman Dorian Collier along with freshman Jeydon Cox both averaged 5.8 yards per carry while freshman Brock Ping had 5.1 per touch and junior Elijah Myles 4.8.
In 2020, Walker served as an intern in the Athletic Department at FSU. He was also the Pass Game Coordinator and wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Southeast Raleigh High School. He helped the team double its wins from the previous three seasons and get its first conference win in three seasons during the 2021 spring season. All three senior receivers at SRHS signed football scholarships to play at Division I and Division II level.
Walker played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State from 2013 to 2017 under Rick Stockstill and at Fayetteville State from 2017 to 2018 under Richard Hayes. He graduated with a degree in liberal studies from MTSU and got a sport management degree from FSU.
At Middle Tennessee, he was part of four bowl-eligible teams with three bowl appearances. He participated in the Armed Forces Bowl in 2013, the Bahamas Bowl in 2015, and the Hawaii Bowl in 2016. In 2016, the MTSU offense set multiple school records in scoring, passing, and rushing.
At Fayetteville State, Walker was part of two CIAA Southern Division championships, two CIAA Championship appearances, one of the top-scoring offenses in school history in 2018, and two Top 10 finishes within the NCAA Atlantic Region in 2017 and 2018.
Walker also excelled academically throughout his career, consistently appearing on the Dean's List. In 2020, he graduated Magma Cum Laude and was awarded Highest GPA on the Football team in 2018 (4.0).
Following his collegiate career, Walker was recognized as a top HBCU senior, and he was selected to participate in the HBCU Spirit of America Bowl. He was invited to Rookie Mini-Camp Tryout with the CFL's Hamilton TigerCats and also received a camp tryout with the XFL's DC Defenders.
A 2012 graduate of Southeast Raleigh High School, Walker was a four-year varsity player under Daniel Finn. He helped Southeast sustain its reputation as one of the best programs in the state during his high school career, with 43 wins and multiple playoffs runs over his four years. After one of the most explosive careers in school history, Walker went on to prep at Hargrave Military Academy, under Troy Davis.
Walker was born May 11, 1994, in Raleigh, NC, and he is the son of Torra Walker and grandson of William Walker, a Southeast Raleigh pioneer and pillar in the community. His grandfather is also in the Southeast Raleigh Sports Hall of Fame. Walker is the second oldest of four boys and has one son, Domonique, 9.
