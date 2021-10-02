GREENWOOD, S.C – The Erskine College football team (1-4) earned its first win of the fall 2021 season with a convincing victory over defeated by Virginia Uinviersity of Lynchburg (0-5) by a score of 59-13 behind four touchdown passes from Bryce Jeffcoat on Saturday afternoon at J.W. Babb Stadium.
THE BASICS
Final | Erskine 59, Virginia-Lynchburg 13
Records | Erskine 1-4, Virginia-Lynchburg 0-5
Location | Greenwood, S.C. (J.W. Babb Stadium)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
- Erskine QB Bryce Jeffcoat went 20-for-40 for 293 yards and four touchdowns, and Lance Brownlee had two touchdown tosses as well for the Fleet.
- Erskine WR Javian Bellamy caught 5 passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns as part of five different Fleet receivers with a touchdown catch.
- The Fleet had a narrow 170 to 157 edge in rushing yards, but VUL's David Freeman ran for a game-high 80 yards and a touchdown.
- The Fleet's defense was led by Jarvis McClurkin (7 tackles) and Ivan Hill (2 sacks).
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
VUL began the game with the ball, and both sides picked up a few first downs on their opening drive but were forced to punt. Erskine's Bennett Caldwell pinned the Dragons inside their own three-yard line, and following a three-and-out from the Fleet defense, the Erskine offense took over in prime field position. Erskine went three-and-out themselves, but Caldwell drilled a 42-yard field goal to put Erskine on the board first, 3-0. But, Virginia-Lynchburg answered immediately on their ensuing drive capped by a 54-yard touchdown reception to take its first lead, 7-3 in the closing minutes of the quarter.
Second Quarter:
The Fleet offense took back over and began a long drive that took 12 plays and ended with Jeffcoat connecting with Kevon Catoe for an eight-yard touchdown to make it a 10-7 game as the Dragons' lead was short lived. Both defenses stood firm on the next few drives, but another poor punt from VUL meant Erskine's following drive began in Dragons territory again. Devante Roberson had a big 27-yard reception before Lance Brownlee punched it in from one yard out to extend the Fleet's lead to 17-7. Virginia-Lynchburg appeared to have taken the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown, but a holding penalty on the return came to the rescue for the Fleet. The Dragons marched the ball down the field and had the ball in the redzone, but penalties and a big sack from Ivan Hill and Carter Vest led to a turnover on downs. Erskine went three-and-out on their next drive, and the Dragons took back over with just two minutes remaining in the half, looking to cut into a 10-point deficit. But, VUL had a three-and-out drive of their own, and with just over a minute to go in the second quarter, Erskine now had a chance to tack on some more points. Ty Simpson gave the Fleet offense a nice boost with a 67-yard punt return, and it took the Fleet just three plays before Javian Bellamy caught a 22-yard touchdown as Erskine opened up a 24-7 halftime lead.
Third Quarter:
Erskine began the second half with the ball, and following a couple short runs from Kaavon Parker, J.C. Correll caught a jump ball from Jeffcoat for a 64-yard touchdown to make it a 31-7 game just moments into the third quarter. Virginia-Lynchburg answered well; on their ensuing drive they marched the ball all the way into a goal-to-go situation, but more miscues from the Dragons actually forced them to punt as they faced a 4th-and-goal from the Erskine 35-yard line. Pinned inside their own 10-yard line, Jeffcoat led the Fleet down the field, going 4-for-5 for 80 yards on the drive, the last completion being this ridiculous catch from Jamaar Moore. Two plays later, Kevon Catoe found the endzone to extend Erskine's lead to 38-7.
Fourth Quarter:
VUL began the fourth quarter under the shadows of their own goalposts, and another short punt set up an Erskine drive from the Dragons' 30-yard line. Jeffcoat connected with Senika McKie for a 16-yard touchdown to make it a 45-7 Fleet lead. Virginia-Lynchburg responded with a touchdown of their own, but Lance Brownlee took over at QB for the Fleet on the ensuing drive and he found Bellamy from 10-yards out as Erskine answered right back, 52-13. On the Fleet's following drive, Brownlee found Moore, who leaped over a VUL defender, and walked into the endzone for a 3-yard score to finish off a convincing 59-13 win for Erskine over Virginia University of Lynchburg.
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Fleet's 2021 fall season continues as Erskine will be on the road at Savannah State University (4-1, 3-0 SIAC) next Saturday, October 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.