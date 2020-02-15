J.Q. Fair closed the game, the overtime and the season with a 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave the Laurens boys a 73-71 victory over Region 1-5A rival Greenwood on Fridday night at LDHS.
The finale was close from start to finish as the Raiders outscored the Eagles 13-12 in the first quarter, 15-13 in the second and 15-12 in the third. Greenwood (12-12, 6-8 region) forced overtime by outscoring Laurens (7-18, 3-11) 24-18 in the fourth quarter.
But Fair hit the season’s final shot, setting off the season’s final celebration.
Ahmari Coates led Greenwood with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Dalen Boyles added 16 points.
Wade Hampton won the region title with a record of 22-5, 12-2 in the region.
Greenwood (10-14, 4-10) won the girls’ game by a score of 74-56, thanks in part to 21 points by Kendahl Spearman.
The Eagles pulled away gradually after taking an 18-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Laurens (4-16, 2-12) had the game’s leading scorer, Raniya Jackson with 23 points. She hit five 2-pointers, three 3-pointers and 4-of-7 at the free-throw line, where the Raiders were 8-of-18 as a team.
Other Laurens players in the scoring column were M.K. Moore (8), Mackenzie Ward (6), Aija Davis (5), Qua Fortson (5), CaDayzhia Grant (3), Lamoria Allen (3) and Ashanti Conway (3).
