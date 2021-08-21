The Presbyterian College football team held its annual Fan Day on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium, which was preceded by the Blue Hose second 11-on-11 scrimmage of the fall.
PC took the field shortly after 12 p.m. and began its 11-on-11 scrimmage at 1 p.m. which went for about 90 minutes.
Following the scrimmage, head coach Kevin Kelley talked with fans in attendance on Saturday and the team then signed autographs and took photos with fans.
"As we have progressed from last Saturday's scrimmage through today I think we have continued to build and am happy with the mental side of our game so far," commented Kelley. "I respect our guys being able to come out and do both the physical and mental side of things on the football field."
PC is 14 days away from the opening of the 2021 season as the Blue Hose are set to host St. Andrews on September 4.
"If you asked me on August 1st if this is where we would be I would have taken it based on the time we had with these guys," added Kelley. "I am pleased to have this behind us as the kids focus on what's next and now we can look towards the opener on September 4."
The team returns to the practice field on Monday afternoon to continue fall camp as they transition to afternoon practices with classes starting next week.
