Jackson Visoury kicked a 24-yard field goal in overtime to give the Chapman Panthers a 24-21 win over the Laurens Raiders on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
The Panthers victory spoiled the Raiders home opener after three straight road games to start the season. Laurens falls to 0-4 and the Panthers improve to 1-3.
With the score tied at 21-21 at the end of regulation, the Raiders got the ball first to start the overtime. Three plays netted zero yards, setting the Raiders up with fourth down from the 10-yard line. Roberto Luna was wide right on a 27-yard field goal attempt, giving the Panthers the ball still tied at 21.
Three running plays from Coleman Gray gave the Panthers the ball at the 7-yard line, setting up Visoury’s game-winning kick.
Going to overtime seemed to suit how this close game would end. The teams exchanged leads throughout the game with no team having more than a one touchdown lead. Even the total yardage for each team was close. Chapman accounted for 334 yards of total offense to the Raiders 325 yards.
Laurens got on the board first in the second quarter. James Rawl connected with Jay Pulley on a touchdown pass with 6:40 to play in the first half. Pulley caught seven passes for 120 yards.
Chapman tied the game at 7-7 on their next drive with a 26-yard scoring toss from Gray to Rashawn Cunningham. The Raiders answered back when Nick Fowler found Jackson Martin on an 18-yard touchdown pass to put Laurens on top 14-7 at halftime.
The Panthers took advantage of a Laurens turnover to tie the game at 14-14. Gray hit Cunningham again, this time from 6 yards out, with 2:14 to play in the third quarter.
Both teams scored in the final quarter, setting up the overtime period. Jordan Roberts found the endzone on a running play to put Laurens on top 21-14. Gray threw his third touchdown pass of the night, this time for 31 yards to Colton McPeters on a post route.
Laurens will host Union County on Friday night at 7:30pm.
