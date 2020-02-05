The decision of a young person on where to take his life next is always exciting.
Five young athletes of Laurens District High School proclaimed their college choices by affixing their names to something called letters of intent on Wednesday.
Mark McGowan and Ryan Campbell intend to play football in the fall at Presbyterian College. Teammate Lindin Gault is bound for the lush mountains of Brevard College in the North Carolina town of the same name. Rachel Delio and Cassidy Plaia are headed to Spartanburg Methodist College, predictably in Spartanburg.
Blue Hose, Tornados and Pioneers shall they be.
Of his former players, former LDHS football coach Chris Liner said, “They have earned this. They are all people of humility who have done things the right way.”
McGowan, who said he wants to be a nutritionist or physical therapist, said his visit to PC “didn’t feel like it was so close.”
Campbell said he was impressed with the Clinton school’s head football coach, Tommy Spangler, whom he said reminded him of Liner, who has moved on to Greenwood. Not surprisingly, Campbell sounded like a young man who’d like to coach someday himself. He considered Wofford and The Citadel.
Gault said he was impressed with the Brevard coaches, not to mention the cool air tucked away in the hills near Asheville. He plans a business major.
Families and teammates crowded the auxiliary gym, amid more balloons and cake than pomp and circumstance. Those come later.
