Laurens County School District 55 has announced Armond Flood as the new boys basketball coach at Laurens District 55 High School. Flood will take over from Athletic Director Tommy Spires, who stepped in as the interim coach for the 2021-22 season upon the late departure of Josh Chavis in July of 2021.
Flood is a retired Navy Senior Chief with 22 years of experience and will also fill the NJROTC position at the high school; a position that is being vacated by Senior Chief John Davis.
Flood comes to Laurens from Mauldin High School, where he has served as the Naval Science Instructor for the past five years, as well as serving as the assistant basketball coach. During his time at Mauldin, he has been an integral part of the success Mauldin has seen in the basketball program, two Region Championships, 23 wins in 2019-20, and an Upper State Championship appearance in 2022.
Flood released this statement upon his hiring:
“Dreams do come true! I have every expectation that the Laurens Raiders Basketball program will grow with excitement and expand to the community here in Laurens. My goal is to create a program that the community will take pride in. The way people view this program is bound to change and it starts with me setting the tone and holding everyone within our program accountable. I believe in player development, and the goal is to create strong young men who are ready for life after high school. My mentor once told me that if you spend enough time helping those you lead, coach, and mentor get the things they want out of life, you’ll never have to worry about getting them to do what you want them to do. They won’t let you fail.
“I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to coach and oversee the Boys Basketball Program of Laurens District 55 High School. Next, I want to thank my wife, kids, parents, and family for the selfless support over the years coaching the game I love.
“To my Mauldin family, Coach Adam McClain, other coaches, players, and support staff, thank you for believing and trusting me over the last five years. Teamwork makes the dream work. One Team, One Fight.”
Flood will officially begin basketball workouts June 1 and can be reached at apflood@laurens55.org for more information.
