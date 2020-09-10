The Clinton Red Devils returned to the field this week for their first official football practices in preparation for the 2020 season.
“The entire summer has been a situation where we have had to adapt and adjust to the ever-changing protocols given to us by the SCHSL. Our coaches and players have been working extremely hard and I am proud of their commitment to continue to move forward despite the uncertainty that Covid-19 has brought to football,” said Coach Corey Fountain.
The Red Devils have a scrimmage with Blacksburg and Ninety Six on September 12 at home at 10 AM.
Clinton will also participate in a preseason jamboree at Greer on September 19 at 10 a.m. vs. Riverside.
