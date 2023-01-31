CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian guard Jalen Forrest earned Big South Conference Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. Forrest is the fourth player in the program’s history to earn at least four Big South Freshman of the Week awards.
PERFORMANCE LAST WEEK
Last Wednesday, Forrest scored a season-high 26 points while shooting 58.3 percent (7-for-12) from the field, 83.3 percent (5-for-6) from beyond the three-point arc, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line at UNC Asheville. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in the game.
This past Saturday, he scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds against Winthrop.
For the week, he averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in Presbyterian’s two games.
PLAY THIS SEASON
The Decatur, Georgia native leads the Blue Hose and all freshmen in the Big South in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game. He has tallied 12 double-figure scoring games. Forrest leads the Blue Hose in free throw attempts (73) and free throws made (96).
UP NEXT
Forrest and the rest of the Blue Hose return to action at the Templeton Center against Radford this Wednesday, February 1 at 7 p.m.
