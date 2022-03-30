During a special called meeting on Tuesday, March 29, the Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees voted to approve Greg Lawson as the new head coach of the Batesburg-Leesville High School varsity football team.
Lawson is replacing Gene Cathcart who was hired to lead the BLHS Panthers back in January but resigned due to personal matters.
Lawson comes to Batesburg-Leesville High School from Conway High School where he served as assistant football coach and a business education teacher. Prior to this, he worked at Hemingway High School as the head football coach and athletic director for three years.
During his time in Hemingway, he had a 26-11 overall record. In 2016, Lawson led the Hemingway Tigers to the runner-up spot at the Lower State Championship and in 2017, the team was named as region champs. It was during that same year that Lawson was named Region Coach of the Year. Furthermore, in 2017, Coach Lawson was named the 1A State Basketball Coach of the Year after Hemingway High School won the 1A State Basketball Championship under his leadership.
Coach Lawson brings 31 years of football coaching experience to BLHS, with some of that time served at Palmetto High School, Laurens District 55 High School, Gaffney High School, and Union High School.
Lawson was named head coach of the Laurens Raiders in 2007 and spent seven years leading the Raiders. He was 43-40 overall including a loss in the upper state championship game in 2008 to South Pointe. Current BLHS principal Sonya Bryant was the principal at LDHS when Lawson resigned in 2013.
Under the direction of head coaches like Phil Strickland, Mike Anthony and Shell Dula, Lawson helped Gaffney High School and Union High School amass eight state championship titles and one upper state championship while serving as the offensive coordinator in nine state championship appearances.
In 2012 Coach Lawson was named as the South Carolina Football Coaches Association’s Upstate 4A Coach of the Year. In 2013, he was honored as the District Officials Coach of the Year.
