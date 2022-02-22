ANDERSON, S.C. – Anderson University head football coach Bobby Lamb announced on Tuesday that Malik Chevry and Seth Strickland have joined the Trojan football coaching staff.
Chevry, who spent last season as the cornerbacks coach and video coordinator with the Erskine football program, will serve as the Trojans' Defensive Assistant Coach, while Strickland was named as AU's Offensive Assistant Coach after serving as the quarterbacks coach, recruiting coordinator and pass game coordinator at Albany State last season.
"During the interview process, my main focus was finding coaches that are the right fit for Anderson University," said Lamb. "Both of these young men exemplify the values we have here at Anderson and will be a great fit. I was also looking for the right guys who have recruited at the Division II level. Malik and Seth's previous experience will be valuable as we begin our football program here at Anderson. I know they will be major assets in growing the legacy of Trojan Football."
A native of Powder Springs, Ga., Chevry also spent a season with Blue Ridge High School as the outside linebackers' coach. In 2018, Chevry was the defensive backs coach at Victory Christian Academy where he helped lead the Storm to a Region 2 Championship.
During his time with the Flying Fleet, Chevry mentored true freshman corner Jaavan Mack, who finished fifth on the team in solo tackles while only playing in just nine games and another true freshman, Josh Kamoto, finished sixth on the team in total tackles.
Prior to his coaching career, Chevry played collegiately at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., and was a member of the Dean's List, while earning his bachelor's degree in sport management. He was named to the Sun Conference Football Academic All-Conference Team and the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.
"I feel extremely blessed and excited for the opportunity to work for Anderson University and Coach Bobby Lamb," said Chevry. "Being a part of a Christ-centered environment, like Anderson, is very important to me and I look forward to developing great football players, but even greater men. Go Trojans!"
Prior to joining the Albany State coaching staff, Strickland served as the quarterbacks coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The Ascenders finished the 2019 season with a stellar 9-1 record and ranked eighth nationally. In addition to his duties as the IMG quarterbacks coach, Strickland provided both large group instruction and individual throwing analysis for skill levels ranging from youth to NFL prep.
Before joining IMG, Strickland reunited with Steve Spurrier while serving as quarterbacks coach for the AAF's Orlando Apollos. The Apollos finished the 2019 season with a league best 7-1 record, as quarterback Garrett Gilbert lead the league in yards (2,152) and passer rating (99.1). Gilbert signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns following the conclusion of the 2019 campaign and is currently with the Washington Commanders.
Previously, the Laurens, S.C., native spent six seasons working at South Carolina under coaches Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp. During his tenure with the Gamecocks he served in a variety of roles, including interim tight ends coach for the 2018 Outback Bowl victory over Michigan.
In his roles with the Gamecocks, Strickland worked closely with several prominent NFL players including 2018 first round pick Hayden Hurst, 2019 second round pick Deebo Samuel, and 2016 fourth round pick Pharoh Cooper.
Strickland earned a bachelor's degree in political science from South Carolina in 2012. He was a three-year football letterman, three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, and a six-time member of the Athletic Director's Honor Roll. A member of the National Football Foundation Hampshire Society, Strickland was the MVP of the inaugural S.C. College All-Star Bowl game.
"It is a privilege to join the staff at Anderson University," said Strickland. "Throughout the interview process it was evident the commitment and support AU has behind this endeavor. Dr. Bert Epting and Coach Bobby Lamb have a tremendous vision for AU football. I look forward to helping them build a first-class program. Go Trojans!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.