Former Major Leaguer Orlando Hudson will be conducting a baseball clinic in Laurens on Saturday, February 4.
Hudson played Major League Baseball for 11 years, was a two-time all-star and a four-time gold glove winner. He currently works in the front office for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Instruction will include defense (infield play, MLB drills, etc.), offense (Drills, Approach, Opinion on launch angle, etc.) and open-floor conversations and questions.
The clinic will be held from 4-6pm at the Laurens District High School batting facility and is open to players, ages youth to high school, and coaches.
The clinic fee is $35 per person and only cash will be accepted at the door. Ages 10 and under are free. Please register for this event by Tuesday, January 31 by clicking here.
