Former Laurens Raider and current USC Gamecock Summie Carlay has entered the transfer portal, according to GoGamecocks.com.
Carlay is a 2017 graduate of Laurens District High School. He will be a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Last season, Carlay was a member of the field goal unit for the Gamecocks.
As a junior at LDHS, Carlay was recruited to the Gamecocks by offensive line coach Shawn Elliott, who is now the head coach at Georgia State in Atlanta.
Carlay’s brother Wesley is finishing his freshman year at The Citadel, where he plays football.
