Former Laurens Raider running back Troy Dendy has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal after 2 seasons at Division II Carson-Newman.
Dendy announced his intentions on Twitter on Tuesday. The junior will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after receiving an additional year due to COVID-19.
In 2019, Dendy was named the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year. He rushed for 700 yards on 85 carries and six touchdowns. Dendy accounted for three 100-yard performances including a 200-yard day on 23 carries against Limestone.
In 2021, Dendy rushed for 660 yards on 120 carries and three touchdowns.
What’s Next?🏈 pic.twitter.com/lgUj7uFhEt— Troy Dendy (@TroydendyTroy) November 30, 2021
