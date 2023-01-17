Presbyterian guard Jalen Forrest captured the Big South Conference Freshman of the Week award for the second consecutive week and for the third time this season as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
PERFORMANCE LAST WEEK
Last Wednesday, Forrest scored a season-high 20 points while shooting 7-for-13 from the field against Gardner-Webb. He also grabbed two rebounds and dished out three assists in the game.
This past Saturday, he scored 15 points, grabbed three rebounds, and dished out five assists in Presbyterian’s road game at High Point.
For the week while making his first two career starts, he averaged 17.5 points, 4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
PLAY THIS SEASON
The Decatur, Georgia native leads the Blue Hose in scoring averaging 11.6 points per game while he has recorded nine double-figure scoring games this year. Forrest enters the week as the leading freshman scorer in the Big South Conference. He leads the Blue Hose in free throws made (53) and attempted (71) this season.
UP NEXT
Forrest and the rest of the Presbyterian Blue Hose men’s basketball team face USC Upstate on the road this Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
