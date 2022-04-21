Four Laurens District 55 High School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their careers in college.
Jackson Edwards signed to play baseball at North Greenville University in Tigerville, SC. Edwards has led the Raiders on the mound as a key pitcher during the 2022 season.
Parker Clarke signed to play baseball with Cleveland Community College in Shelby, NC. Clarke has been a starter and relief pitcher during the Raiders 2022 season.
Isaiah Burnside signed to continue his football career at Limestone University in Gaffney, SC. Burnside was a standout defensive lineman for the Raiders during the 2021 season. Burnside was named to the SCFCA All-State team in 2021.
Kole Lawson signed to play football at Erskine College in Due West, SC. Lawson was a leader on the Raiders offensive line throughout his career. Lawson was named to the SCFCA All-State team in 2021.
