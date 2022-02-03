Four Laurens County football players signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their careers in college.
At Laurens District 55 High School, three players inked deals.
Nick Tucker signed to play at Erskine College. Tucker played defensive end and tight end for the Raiders during the 2021 season.
Michael Mankaka signed to play with Clemson University. Mankaka played just one season with the Raiders but shined at wide receiver and defensive back.
Zy Todd signed to play at Limestone University. Todd was a standout running back and linebacker for the Raiders during the 2021 season.
Clinton High School senior Davis Wilson also signed to play at Limestone University. Wilson played quarterback for the Red Devils and led them into the AAA state playoffs in 2021.
