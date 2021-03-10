The SC Basketball Coaches Association announced their Hall of Fame class for 2021 on Wednesday morning.
Inductees include Jeremiah Faber of Jasper County High School, Mark Freeze of Dorman and Laurens High School, Betty Moore of Carolina High School and Academy, and Arsonia Stroud of York Comprehensive High School.
These four outstanding coaches will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday, March 26 in conjunction with the 71th annual North-South All Star Game banquet at Seawell’s Restaurant in Columbia.
Jeremiah Faber has spent his entire 35 years as an educator in Jasper County. Mainly at the former Jasper County High School, then at the newly named Ridgeland-Hardeevile High School. His career record stands at 560-265, and his teams won three Lower State Titles and advanced to the State Championship Game in 2016, 2018, and 2019. Over his 30 plus years of coaching, the Jaguars captured 11 region titles, and was a perennial playoff team for three decades.
Coach Faber has been named Region Coach of the Year 12 times and recognized as Coach of Year numerous times by the Island Packet, Savannah Morning News and the Bluffton Today. For all of his success, Coach Faber was selected to serve as the Assistant Coach for the 2012 North-South All Star Game and in 2016 chosen as an Assistant Coach for the Carolinas Classic All Star Game between the best players in SC versus North Carolina.
Faber was also been recognized by the State Legislature, County Council, and the City of Ridgeland for his contributions to the community. Just recently, it was announced by the School Board and Superintendent Dr. R. Anderson that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Jeremiah Faber, Sr.
Mark Freeze began his career in 1978 at Laurens District High School and dedicated 40 years to teaching and coaching. He served a total 28 years as the head boys’ coach at LDHS and Dorman High School. His teams amassed a 438-283 record and led his teams to five Upper State Finals, and the State Championship Game in 1994.
Coach Freeze spent the first 12 years at LDHS, where he coached basketball, football and track. Then in 1991, he moved to Dorman High School and enjoyed tremendous success. Between the two schools, his team won numerous Region and region tournament titles, plus several Holiday Tournaments, and he was selected Region Coach of the Year 11 times. He was selected Spartanburg Herald Coach of the Year 3 times and chosen Coach of the Year 2 times by the SC Basketball Officials Association. After 16 years at Dorman, Coach Freeze returned to Laurens High School as the Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach. He was chosen as the SC Athletic Coaches Association Athletic Director of the Year for AAAAA.
Coach Freeze has always been an active member of the SC Basketball Coaches Association serving as the President in 1994-95, and served on the Board of Directors for 15 years. Coach Freeze was selected as an Assistant and Head Coach for the North-South All Star Game, and served as the Head Coach for the North-Carolina/South Carolina All Star Game in 2005. He also was selected as the Head Coach for the Carolinas All Star Game featuring the best players from NC vs the best players from SC in 2007. Coach Freeze retired in 2017 and is enjoying life in Laurens.
Betty Moorespent her entire coaching career of 23 years at Carolina High School and Academy. Moore compiled an overall record of 317-228. During this span of time Coach Moore’s teams won the Region 2 AA crown 6 consecutive years, 1994-1999. Her teams won the AA Upper State Championship 3 years, 1995, 1996, and 1997 and they won the AA State Championship in 1997.
Coach Moore served on the board of the Greenville Basketball Coaches Association (GBCA) for several years. She was also a member of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) and South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) for 23 years and was twice named as a coach of the North team in the annual North/South All Star game. She was also a member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association(WBCA). Moore received several awards during her coaching career. She was voted, by her fellow coaches, as Region 2 AA Coach of the Year 8 times and Greenville County Coach of the Year 3 times. In 1997 she was named as South Carolina Women’s Basketball State Coach of the Year. Coach Moore was recognized with a South Carolina Women in Sports Achievement Award in 1994 and 1997 and in 1998 she received the YWCA National Achievement Award in Athletics.
Arsonia Stroud coached girls basketball and track and field for 31 years at York Comprehensive High School and York Junior high. Coach Stroud won region championships in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2002, and 2003. Her teams won the Upper State Championships in 3AAA in 1996, 2002, 2003 and they won the 3AAA State Championship in 2002. During these years of success Coach Stroud’s teams were invited to play in the Beach Ball Classic at Myrtle Beach and the Dell Curry Invitational Tournament in Charlotte, NC.
Coach Stroud received many awards and accolades during her long and storied career. In 1999 she was named assistant coach of the North squad in the annual North/South All-Star game. In 2002 she was chosen as the SCACA 3AAA Coach of the Year. In 2006 she was inducted into the York County Hall of Fame and in 2008 she was a Hall of Fame inductee at York Comprehensive High School.
