While the Laurens vs Clinton game is not happening this week, Laurens is looking to take down the undefeated Gilbert Indians.
Gilbert is ranked No.5 in the latest Class 3A Media Poll.
The Indians have been dominating all season, outscoring opponents 214-183.
Laurens is 2-3 overall with their three losses coming against ranked opponents.
Gilbert’s defense will not let the Raiders get easy points. They are not known for giving up long plays.
The Raiders hope their balanced offense, behind the running of Jayden McGowan and Jeremiah Fuller and the arm of James Rawl, will be constant enough to outscore the Indians.
Laurens will celebrate homecoming and senior night with kickoff at 7:30pm.
Clinton will go on the road Friday night at Union County for a 7:30pm start. The Red Devils and Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play in week 1 but due to COVID-19 the game had to be postponed.
The Red Devils, 2-2, are looking to win Friday night so they are not totally out of the playoff picture.
If the Red Devils win, they will have to wait on the results from Broome at Woodruff Monday night and next Friday Broome at home taking on the Yellow Jackets. Winning at Union would give the Red Devils the tiebreaker over Woodruff.
Clinton would then need Broome to lose one of their final two games to get into the playoffs. If they do not beat Union or Broome does not lose again, the Red Devils will host Strom Thurmond next week and then take on Laurens in their rivalry game at home on November 13.
The Red Devils have not defeated the Yellow Jackets since 2014.
Laurens Academy was originally scheduled to play Newberry Academy Friday night but are now scheduled to host Cambridge/Palmetto at 7:30pm.
Cambridge/Palmetto is made up of Cambridge Academy and Palmetto Christian Academy, both located in Greenwood.
CAPCA is 6-0 on the season, playing mainly teams made up of home-schooled athletes.
Their offense has overpowered the 4 teams they have played, outscoring them 277-120.
The Crusaders’ offense has scored a total of 388 points this season and is winning by an average of 43.1 points per game.
The Crusaders are already playoff bound, securing a home first-round game with last week’s victory.
