The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Clinton High School senior RB/LB Jykorie Gary is their Player of the Week for Week 13.
The Clinton Red Devils were defeated Friday Night by the Daniel Lions 52-7 in the third round of the State 3A State Football Play-Offs. The loss to Daniel concludes the Red Devils season. Clinton finishes the year 11-2 overall.
Gary rushed for 58 yards rushing on 11 carries and also had 49 yards receiving. On defense, he accounted for eight tackles and caused a fumble.
Gary will be honored at CHS this week with his Player of the Week certificate by LCTD Club President Gene Simmons.
The annual Laurens County Touchdown Club banquet will be Wednesday, December 8 at The Ridge at Laurens. The All-County Team and the TD Club Player and Coach of the Year will be announced at the banquet.
The featured speaker for the banquet will be nationally-renowned speaker, Derrick Moore, who is the University of South Carolina’s Player Development and Character Coach.
Tickets can still be purchased for this year’s banquet for $20. Tickets will need to be ordered in advance for the event. You can obtain tickets by calling the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce at 833-2716.
