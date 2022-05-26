Waiting for that right spot to open up - just 8 days before graduation, a reporter reminded him - Jykorie Gary made the commitment Thursday at attend and play football for Newberry College, 20 miles down the road from Clinton.
A quiet leader for the Red Devils, according to Football Head Coach Corey Fountain, Gary said he used his leadership in practice, but never calling out a teammate in front of everybody else. He will take the teammate over for a quiet word, unless the teammate wants to do some talking back.
Gary will start out in business administration at Newberry, then will take a look at engineering. He is an offensive and special teams weapon, but said the Wolves’ coaches will want him on defense. He was part of a Red Devil secondary this past season that held up reasonably well against some of the best passing attacks in the region.
Plus, Gary has speed. He said his career highlight was a kick return for a touchdown against Emerald. He once played on a Clinton basketball team that barely won, then was a leader in that program’s resurgence. In basketball, the players took the losing and used it as motivation - every practice, Gary said, “was a bloodbath.”
Gary joins a Wolves program that finished 2021 ranked #17 in the nation in its NCAA category in the final American Football Coaches poll. The reigning South Atlantic champions, Newberry opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 at home against Allen University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.