The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Jykorie Gary, of Clinton High School, as their Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 2.
Gary is a junior RB/DB for the Red Devils. Playing both ways for the Red Devils against Broome, he had one of the greatest single game performances in school history.
The Clinton Red Devils lost to Broome High School 27-26 at Wilder Stadium.
Offensively, Gary ran the football 10 times for 180 yards and scored two touchdowns. He set a new school record for Red Devil Football with the longest run from scrimmage in CHS history when in the second quarter he ran 97 yards for the first score of the night.
Defensively, Gary recorded 10 tackles, including eight solo tackles and had one tackle for loss.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Gary at their meeting on October 8. ACC football official Gary Patterson will be the featured speaker. The meeting is at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.