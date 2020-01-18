Laurens Academy and Anderson Christian split varsity basketball games Friday night, with the Crusaders capturing the girls’ game, 40-27, and the Lions winning the boys’ game, 55-36.
Blair Quarles led Laurens Academy (13-4) with 15 points. She hit three 2-pointers and 3-pointers in 16 field goal attempts, adding a pair of free throws.
A fun fact was that LA scored 10 points in every quarter.
Also scoring for the Crusaders were Payton Breen (9), Olivia Huck (7), Reagan Williamson (5) and S.G. Natiello (4). LA connected on 10-of-11 free throws.
Leah Thomas and Azariah Thomas each scored eight points to lead the Lions.
Cold shooting hurt the LA boys. Leading scorer Caio Rita, who scored 10 points, hit 3-of-15 shots. As a team, the Crusaders shot .293 (12-41) from the field and .583 (7-12) from the free-throw line.
Also scoring for Laurens Academy (9-9) were Diamonte Grant (9), Thomas Lowry (5), Luke Kerber (5), Andrew Codington (2), Clarence Bertoli (2), Colton Mcgee (2) and Cal Robertson (1).
Daniel Mayfield led Anderson Christian with 14 points, connecting on half his 14 shots. Mark Jackson added 13 and Hudson Brown 11.
The Lions outscored the Crusaders, 18-4, in the first quarter and has many points at halftime as LA in the entire game.
