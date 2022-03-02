GRANT.jpg

DIAMONTE GRANT

High school basketball players from throughout Laurens County were recognized on Wednesday by being named to the All-County teams for the 2021-2022 season.  

GIRLS

Tinique Austin, Clinton

Rylee Ballard, Laurens Academy

Raniya Jackson, Laurens

Peyton Price-Walker, Clinton

Zoe Young, Laurens

Honorable Mention: Miquala Fortson, Laurens; Olivia Huck, Laurens Academy; Dana Kinard, Clinton.

Player of the Year: Tinique Austin, Clinton

Coach of the Year: Jason Marlett, Laurens Academy

BOYS

Isaiah Burnside, Laurens

Josh Cureton, Laurens

Taliek Fuller, Clinton

Diamonte Grant, Laurens Academy

Wil Stewart, Clinton

Honorable Mention: Buddy Baker, Laurens Academy; Austin Copeland, Clinton; Preston Mahon, Laurens.

Player of the Year: Diamonte Grant, Laurens Academy

Coach of the Year: Eddie Romines, Clinton