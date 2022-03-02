High school basketball players from throughout Laurens County were recognized on Wednesday by being named to the All-County teams for the 2021-2022 season.
GIRLS
Tinique Austin, Clinton
Rylee Ballard, Laurens Academy
Raniya Jackson, Laurens
Peyton Price-Walker, Clinton
Zoe Young, Laurens
Honorable Mention: Miquala Fortson, Laurens; Olivia Huck, Laurens Academy; Dana Kinard, Clinton.
Player of the Year: Tinique Austin, Clinton
Coach of the Year: Jason Marlett, Laurens Academy
BOYS
Isaiah Burnside, Laurens
Josh Cureton, Laurens
Taliek Fuller, Clinton
Diamonte Grant, Laurens Academy
Wil Stewart, Clinton
Honorable Mention: Buddy Baker, Laurens Academy; Austin Copeland, Clinton; Preston Mahon, Laurens.
Player of the Year: Diamonte Grant, Laurens Academy
Coach of the Year: Eddie Romines, Clinton
